Photo albumThirteen shoots and almost 1200 photos. Helma Havinga (45) was usually behind the camera when a photo was taken, but that changed when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. For two years she focused on her recovery, which was captured by good friend and photographer Anneke Davids. Their book was published on Saturday, on World Cancer Day: Your tit or your life.
Esther de Cloe
Latest update:
18:29
