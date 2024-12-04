Helly Hansenthe nautical clothing brand worn by the majority of professional sailors, has renewed its collaboration with The Ocean Race until 2031. With this extension, Helly Hansen will once again outfit members of the regatta organization in the technical clothing used by professional sailors themselves, which includes both the land team and those working in the water. This new collaboration includes two consecutive racing cycles until 2031 and will begin with The Ocean Race Europe 2025 and continue with The Ocean Race Atlantic in 2026 until reaching the round the world race, to be held in 2027.

The collaboration between Helly Hansen and The Ocean Race is the result of the shared passion for this sport, which is also the perfect test bench both for athletes and for the equipment, which will be subjected to the most extreme conditions. From the stifling heat of the equator to the icy cold of Antarctica, without forgetting the critical passes through such emblematic places as Cape Horn, The Ocean Race is a real challenge.

The sustainability and the commitment to respect and environmental protection It is another of the basic pillars that both companies share. In this sense, Helly Hansen continues its support for The Ocean Race’s Racing with Purpose program, the platform that uses the unifying power of sport to educate, inspire and implement actions for healthier oceans.

“We are once again pleased to welcome Helly Hansen as our official clothing supplier,” he said. Richard Brisiuspresident of The Ocean Race regatta. “It is always rewarding to embark on a long-term journey with a trusted partner. Helly Hansen not only shares our commitment to advancing the sport of sailing, but the brand also shares our mission to protect and restore the health of the oceans. We look forward to continuing to work with them to inspire our fans through this global sport.”









HELLY HANSEN





With over 140 years of experience in creating high-performance technical clothing, Helly Hansen has developed long-standing collaborations with the world’s best sailors, including the teams that have participated in and won The Ocean Race challenge.

“We are delighted with this expansion with The Ocean Race, an organization that shares our passion for sailing, our effort to innovate and our commitment to respect and protection of the environment,” he commented. Carrie AskCEO of Helly Hansen. “We believe that The Ocean Race is not only the most extreme team sporting event, but also the most demanding testing laboratory on the planet for our apparel, fueling our innovation and new product development.”

As part of this collaboration, Helly Hansen will launch a official collectionwhich will be available to race fans both on the website and in Ocean Live Park, the race’s international village, starting with The Ocean Race Europe 2025.