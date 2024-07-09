Drugs, sex, massacres, scams and much more, this is what Helluva-town offers to those crazy enough to delve into its streets. A journey through strobe lights, psychedelic images and cartoon creatures that the guys from AcheronGames they created under the direction of Samuel Marolla. If you’re ready to enter a world where there are no rules except those of the street, where you can buy anything and do anything, then pack your bags because you’re about to enter the craziest neighborhood in New York.

Journey to the Land of Toys

A place where you can be whoever you want, where creatures characterized by the strangest and most imaginative shapes and color combinations, can do and say whatever they want: this is what Helluva-town represents. An always open market that sells every kind of vice and desire one could have: sex, drugs, freedom, psychosis and much more. In such a world, however, there is always a price to pay, and the gangsters of the area will not wait a moment to collect their “taxes”.

Mafia coffee makers Italian-Americans, vigilantes ultraviolent, ruthless pink rabbits And she-devils temptresses will try to take away all the players’ property: it will be better to bring a nice nest egg and try to make even more, if you want to survive in the seedy streets of this city. But do not be fooled, it is not money that is the greatest commodity of exchange, but it is the ink! It is no wonder that in the depraved city of Cartoonthe most precious, desired and requested substance is ink itself, on which both the life that the death.

Even though everyone knows the infamous Helluva Townno one knows how to get in, but it is even more difficult – if not impossible – to be able to get out of it. The reason is the constant change of the city: teams of Cartoon they dismantle by day and they are going back up during the night streets, shops, buildings, if not entire neighborhoods!

Even though it is constantly changing, the city will always have its greatest and most famous attractions to offer its inhabitants, whether they are the Grin Gardensthe area of ​​the show he was born in gambleor the dangerous and ultra-industrialized Shocktopia with his diabolical trapsand many other places.

Every Toon is welcome

In Helluva town all player characters belong to specific categories of Cartoonsthus giving a lot of versatility to the creation of PCs.

THE Folkswhether they’re stool-tall with sophisticated manners or towering beasts with all muscle and no brains, they’re the most human-looking kind of Catoon there is. If you’d rather be scary, supernatural creatures, the Boogie are what you are looking for, being able to choose to be monsters, skeletons, undead or devils. Then there are the Beastseven more crazy and deadly, and they are all that the animal world has to offer, with their physical abilities that are among the most enviable. Finally there are the most bizarre Toons of all, the Stuff, which are divided between everyday objects and real buildings, which thanks to the air of Helluva Town have become aware of themselves, and now live crazy adventures together with all the other Toons.

They all have unique characteristics that go beyond their physical appearance, each of which will prove crucial to escaping the dangers of the city, real Tricks to be pulled out of the hat.

The life of the party is always here

In order to play Helluva town you need to have a guide who keeps the party alive and drives all your characters crazy. This is basically the role of the Animatorwho will have the task of narrating and refereeing the murky stories that the players will face. Following the proprietary game system called Helluva System, created specifically to be rule-light, you can focus on the creative invention of your Toons and their crazy ideas.

In addition to some bizarre and imaginative characters, you will need to bring to the table a very simple and normal deck of poker cards, or the special deck of Helluva Town. This way you will be able to face the challenges that your Animator, by drawing two cards from the deck and based on the suit and value that comes out, depending on which test you are performing, you can succeed or suffer the consequences.

Guaranteed fun between creativity and madness

In a world like that of Helluva Townwhere anyone can be and become anything, where one day you are chased by trouble and the next day too, the fun is assured. If these premises were enough to arouse your attention, then wait until you experience first-hand the adventures that this game can give you. Whether you are a veteran of role-playing games or simply a neophyte, the Helluva Town Toons will lead you into this beautiful yet perverse and crazy world.

A perfect introductory adventure for new players is “Fly me to the moon”where your characters will be involved in a little urban odyssey while dragging a large coffin. All this is brought to you by the guys at AcheronGamesin an imaginative, crazy and bizarre Quickstarter, that will make you identify with your most distorted and favorite Toons.

Currently, the Kickstarter of the project exceeded the target value by a good 10 times!