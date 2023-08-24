Future Games Show 2023 aired on the very first day of Gamescom 2023. One of the games announced was HellsweeperVRavailable from September 21, 2023 on PC VR and PS VR2.

There official description reads: “Hellsweeper VR is an intense first-person VR combat experience. Traverse the underworld where every step brings with it a challenge or a possibility. Master your weaponry and elemental magic, or fall under the relentless assault of the perverse souls of hell.”

“From the creators of Sairento VR comes a first-person action-fighting game that drops you into hell. As an immortal undead, you have the sole mission of eliminating demonic souls. In HellsweeperVR traverse different dimensions, wield weapons with deadly precision, command the forces of telekinesis, and gather unseen powers to wipe out evil enemies. Reap your rewards, improve your skills, and choose your destiny as you experiment with unique combat variations and begin to discover what it means to you to be a Hellsweeper.”