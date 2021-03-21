Hellsing, the manga created by Kouta Hirano, is one of the most famous titles for its sense of horror and fantasy. Her level of violence and tragic story also kept her from going unnoticed, earning her two anime adaptations. However, this would not be enough for his followers.

After 24 years since its publication, the work will be made into a live action film under the seal of guarantee of Amazon Studios. At the moment there is no assigned director, but fans are relieved that the script is in charge of Derek Kolstad, same head of John Wick. These were the enthusiastic statements of the artist for Comic Book.

“I think that with something like Hellsing or what I did with Darker shade of magic or Splinter cell (…) is that you respect the world, you emulate it the best you can. But then you take the character out of him and you really respect and don’t change the soul. And I think that doing so is an easier path to success, “he said.

After these words, the director emphasized the importance of the protagonist as the axis of any story and the reason why the viewer maintains interest. “The reason we go back to see the movies that we love so much is, in part, the great scenes, but above all that character that you like and is in that great scene,” explained the writer.

To exemplify his position, he briefly analyzed The raid: “You think about that scene in the hallway. Yes, it is one of the best Kung Fu sequences ever, but you also cared about the character. And that’s why that scene is even better. “

Hellsing – official synopsis

The manga recounts the efforts of the mysterious and secret Royal Protestant Knights, Hellsing. In the same way, his battles against vampires, ghouls and other supernatural enemies that threaten the kingdom of Great Britain.