Shirogane made a new cosplay dedicated to Yuzuriha, the increasingly popular female ninja fighter from Hell’s Paradise. In this case, it is a very faithful interpretation compared to the anime based on the manga by Yuji Kaku.

In this version, in fact, Yuzuriha is wearing hers iconic purple uniform open on the sides, the white band complete with “accessories” and holding the sword in one photo, in the other a set of kunai, the lethal throwing daggers that cannot be missing from the equipment of any self-respecting ninja.

As you may remember, Shirogane’s Yuzuriha cosplay required 40 hours of work just to fix the wig in the best possible way, which in the case of this character is particularly complex.