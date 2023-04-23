Through their social pages, Cruncyroll communicates that the first episode of the anime series Hell’s Paradise dubbed into Italian is available for viewing on its platform, for all subscribers to the service Premium.

The announcement is accompanied by an image, in which two of the voice actors who lent their voices to the characters were revealed, namely Chiara Leoncini in the role of Sagiri And Sebastian Tamburrini in the role of Gabimaru.

The series is based on the original manga Hell’s Paradise – Jigokuraku Of Yuji Kakulaunched in 2018 on the digital magazine Shonen Jump+ Of Shueisha. In Italy the publication of the manga is edited by J-POPwhich introduces the work thus:

The feared ninja Gabimaru, considered unbeatable, waits in prison for the arrival of an executioner capable of killing him. The desire to end it now seems stronger than the will to fight, but the executioner Asaemon’s proposal will awaken in him the fury of the past: the possibility of returning to live with his wife, the only light in his life, if he agrees to venture into a magical and deadly land to recover the secret of eternal life for the shogun!

Source: Crunchyroll