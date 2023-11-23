Some productions seem to be born under a lucky star and Hell’s Paradise it’s definitely one of them. The work created by Yuji Kakuserialized from 2018 to 2021 in the magazine Shonen Jump+ Of Shueishacollected in a total of 13 volumes, immediately demonstrated that it has great potential and, above all, that it possesses that spark, that inner light that only belongs to the “greats”. Jigokuraku (the infernal paradise) it is a very particular series. Even though its original conception has its roots in themes already covered in other works, the final product manages to stand out and highlight unique features, which make it decidedly interesting. For this reason, when J-POP Manga announced its publication in our country, which ended several years ago, the manga immediately achieved great success and along the same lines the announcement and subsequent arrival of the animated version of Kaku-sensei’s work also generated the same hype in the fans of the genre.

For my part, I admit: I didn’t know the manga Hell’s Paradise, but I am absolutely convinced that I will recover it as soon as possible. After having literally devoured the first season of the anime, relying mainly on the version with Italian dubbing, I realized that Hell’s Paradise can’t be missing from my collection. The animated transposition curated by the studio MAP and available on Crunchyroll was able to highlight all the strong points (but also some weak points) of the production, with Overall an excellent job. Are you curious to find out the reason behind my words? Well, all you have to do is continue reading the review of the first season of the anime Hell’s Paradise.

Original title: 地獄楽 ( Jigokuraku)

English title: Hell’s Paradise

Japanese release: April 1, 2023

Italian release: July 13, 2023

Platform: Crunchyroll

Genre: A tion, horror, historical, fantasy, thriller

Number of episodes: 13

Duration: 24 min

Animation studio: MAP

Adapted from: manga by Yuji Kaku

Tongue: Japanese (dubbing), Italian (dubbing and subtitles) We reviewed the first season of the Hell’s Paradise anime via the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

Hell’s Paradise: welcome to hell… or heaven?

The story of Hell’s Paradise is very complex, but at the same time simple: the ninja Gabimarurenamed Gabimaru the dry, he cannot die. For apparently unknown reasons, her body has become so resistant to the elements and external stresses that it is almost indestructible. The anime, consequently, opens with this premise. Gabimaru was captured for his crimes, which are explored throughout the first few episodes, and must pay with his life. Given the impossibility of putting an end to his existence, the shogunate, personified in this specific case by the beautiful warrior Sagiri Yamada Asaemon, initially tasked with killing Gabimaru, assigns the ninja a particular mission, which could earn him freedom and complete absolution from all his “sins”. The mission in question, however, is nothing short of impossible. Gabimaru’s task is to recover the precious and mysterious elixir of immortalitylocated in the menacing yet misrecognized legendary realm of Shinsenkyo. In fact, no one has returned from this threatening destination. The legends, which later turn out to be more real than one might believe, speak of people transformed into plants, of horrible creatures and of real divinities, who populate the threatening lands of a land as beautiful to look at as it is lethal.

The story of the anime is exactly about this: achieving it Shinsekyo and survive, at any cost. In truth, the thirteen episodes that make up the first season of the anime have shown that the most complicated mission is precisely that of bringing home the hide. Between long battle sequences, frequent and interesting dialogues, which often extend the “lore” of the world of Hell’s Paradise, the episodes have as their central theme the desire to fight for a purpose and to overcome any adversity, even trying to go beyond one’s possibilities. This mix of themes gives life to a story with very fast pace, which translates into episodes that are almost always pleasant to watch and can be enjoyed without too much effort. Net of the dark themes, in fact, Hell’s Paradise it hides its “heaviness” well behind a very current and interesting narrative style, which rarely allows itself to be tangled up in the threads of repetitiveness and monotony. The final result is definitely a winner, although, as I said previously, some passages of some episodes, especially those in the central phase of the block, seemed heavier and perhaps too “watered down”.

An excellent cast

One of the strong points of the anime Hell’s Paradise is knowing how to give the right “life” to an already impressive character design. Kaku-sama’s work goes far beyond just the main faces, Gabimaru and Sagiri, and, indeed, it rises to a level decidedly above the average of the reference genre. Whether they are the unfortunate and ruthless traveling companions of Gabimaru and his team of assassins, the ruthless “powerful” in command of the shogunate or the splendid yet lethal and mysterious Tensenthe immortal entities who have the fate of the unfortunate people who find themselves in the world in their hands Shinsenkyo, each piece manages to significantly increase the quality of an increasingly rich and fascinating narrative mosaic. In this respect, Kaku-sama’s work rightfully places itself in a very small circle of high quality products and a few minutes of viewing are enough to understand this. Some characters, in particular, have demonstrated great potentiala potentially devastating impact on the story and its ramifications.

The animated adaptation of MAP manages to bring even more focus to the author’s desire to give prestige and space to the protagonists or in any case to the main characters who represent the cornerstones of the whole experience. The story of Hell’s Paradise, at least the portion seen in the first season of the anime, works and convinces also thanks to the importance of its cast. Several moments of the anime kept me glued to the screen also and above all to understand what fate awaits each of them, with often tragic or unfortunate outcomes, also considering the ruthless and brutal nature of the work, which in the animated adaptation is breathe deeply from the first lines.

Important color goals and where to find them

From an exquisitely technical and aesthetic point of view, the work carried out by the guys at MAP with the first season of Hell’s Paradise it’s truly excellent. Without dwelling too much on the quality and precision of the line, which makes the silhouettes of the bodies very convincing and above all well fit into the excellent “backdrops”, the aspect that struck me most of the animated transposition is the chromatic choice. The studio, in fact, has deliberately opted for a very aggressive chromatic palette, which relies on strong colours, such as orange, red and yellow, which are fired in abundance, both in the rendering of the scenarios and above all in the main details of the bodies in elements such as hair, clothing and so on. The choice to focus on such a strong and bright pigmentation seemed almost like a provocation to me, a way to play with the very dark nature of the anime and its narrative line, which almost seems to clash with its appearance, always super colorful and artistically cheerful and jovial. I really appreciated this choice, just as I also consider the animations to be of excellent depth.

From this point of view, the study MAP he did a solid and convincing job, also considering the nature of the battles, always very frenetic and full of extra details, such as the particles of the “heaviest” skills to see and in general in the entire management of the micro movements of the various warriors engaged on the battlefield. The sound sector also seemed to me to be of excellent quality. The dubbing in the original language is truly convincing, but the Italian one also proved to be very valid, with the voice actors chosen who always seemed very focused on their character. As a great music fan, I can only close by quoting the two theme songs that accompany Gabimuaru’s journey into the threatening world of Hell’s Paradise: Workthe opening, and Kamitoe, the ending. Both tracks, although very different from each other, seem to be truly tailor-made to the body of the work and convey a feeling of satisfaction, so much so that they are (in particular the opening) among the best I have heard in recent years.

This anime is available with Italian subtitles on Crunchyroll, the first international online platform completely dedicated to the world of Japanese animation, manga and drama. You can watch for free Crunchyroll on your PC, on your smartphone and on your console by signing up with a free account or by subscribing to a monthly subscription plan which will allow you to follow anime in simulcasting with Japan.

Who do we recommend Hell’s Paradise to?

The first season of Hell’s ParadiseI have to be honest, I liked it a lot. Leaving aside the central phase, which perhaps suffered from somewhat excessive “dead” moments, I must admit that the thirteen episodes can be watched with great “hunger”, both in terms of rhythm and the quality of the story and writing but also and above all for the excellent management of the animated transposition. It is a story of revenge and suffering, of pain and desperation, but also of love, compassion and redemption, which is told with the right mix of irony and darker tones, in a matryoshka of events that will keep you glued to the screen. Of course, not everything works properly and some clichés of the genre are also evident, but overall it is undeniable that we are faced with a very interesting product and I can’t wait to continue my journey with the second season of the anime , moreover already announced and arriving next year.

Setting and historical context of great depth

Stellar cast, both protagonists and villains

Glowing and wonderful color palette

Excited pace and few dead moments

Excellent Italian dubbing The middle part of the season is a little less interesting than the rest

Some animations are less focused than others