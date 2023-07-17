Shirogane she grappled with a cosplay Of Yuzurihathe charming ninja from the animated series Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, which took no less than forty hours: that was how long it took for the Russian model to perfect the wig.

A member of the Yamada Asaemon clan, a group of warriors who specialize in eliminating criminals sentenced to death, Yuzuriha is appointed guardian of Gabimaru, a hitman sent to Kotaku Island to find a legendary elixir that could earn him his freedom.

Skilled and determined, Yuzuriha has a strong sense of honor and great skills, but also often exploits her beauty in order to manipulate others and thus achieve her goals more easily.

“I didn’t plan to play Yuzuriha, but this hairstyle literally stuck in my mind, so I decided to do the cosplay and I don’t know how many times I regretted it while working on the wig, because I had to spend something like forty hours on it!”

Other notable works by Shirogane are undoubtedly Spider-Gwen from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Asuka from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Peach from Super Mario Bros. the film and Yoimiya from Genshin Impact.