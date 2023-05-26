













Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku postpones the premiere of its chapter 9

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku will delay the new chapter number, corresponding to the Saturday delivery of next May 27. We would have the launch until June 3, 2023.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku adapts Yuji Kaku’s manga work consisting of 127 chapters compiled in thirteen volumes, were published in Jump Plus magazine. Currently, a reissue is released on MangaPlus, the last chapter is number ten, you can read all of them for free and legally through the app.

A one-shot was released in April 2023 that is also available on MangaPlus, it is titled “The Unexpected Forest”, you can read it here.

What is Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku about?

In a part of the medieval East, the shogunate seeks the elixir of eternal life. Yet this lost, demonic paradise is as deadly as it is beautiful.. Because of this, the shogun sends the most dangerous criminals in search of the elixir, however, due to the difficulties that this entails, each criminal will be accompanied by an asaemon, in other words, people from the samurai clan who specialize in beheading and whose loyalty to the shogun is exceedingly trustworthy.

The leading couple is made up of a ninja and the only asaemon. Gabimaru, the void, is a ninja who renounced his village but seeks forgiveness for his crimes by obtaining the elixir. While Sagiri is a samurai who seeks to gain the approval of her family, she underestimates and criticizes her for choosing the path of wielding the sword.

Gabimaru never hesitated to kill, but on the journey, he will begin to show sensitivity and adapt to it. For her part, Sagiri always doubts, however, in the search for the elixir she will find a new facet of herself.

