From the moment it started, the anime adaptation of Hell’s Paradise it is slowly establishing itself as one of the most viewed and appreciated series by viewers, who can’t wait to get to the weekend to be able to enjoy a new episode. Unfortunately, however, for this week there is something to remain dry-mouthed.

Through the official Twitter account, the staff of the series announced a postponement of episode 9originally set for this May 27thwhich will instead be broadcast on 3 June. The postponement was also confirmed by Crunchyrolla platform where we Westerners can follow the anime, which has also recently arrived in an Italian dubbed version.

Born in 2018 on the digital magazine Shonen Jump+ Of Shueishathe manga series Hell’s Paradise – Jigokuraku is published in Italy by J-POP. Here is a small introduction to the story:

The feared ninja Gabimaru, considered unbeatable, waits in prison for the arrival of an executioner capable of killing him. The desire to end it now seems stronger than the will to fight, but the executioner Asaemon’s proposal will awaken in him the fury of the past: the possibility of returning to live with his wife, the only light in his life, if he agrees to venture into a magical and deadly land to recover the secret of eternal life for the shogun!

Source: Official Twitter page, Crunchyroll Street Anime News Network