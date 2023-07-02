













This is a roundup of some of the biggest facts about this animated adaptation so far. Something that can be seen the video is a new character who debuted at the end of the series and is Yamada Asaemon Shugen.

The information does not say when the anime will return from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokurakuso in that sense it is convenient to have some patience.

What is certain is that MAPPA will return to work with this animation that is based on Yūji Kaku’s manga.

It is understandable why the studio is taking a hiatus with the anime and it is that the next few months have a lot of work. Currently, he is putting the final touches on the denouement of Attack on Titan.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Likewise, you should focus on the second season of Jujutsu Kaisenwhich will begin on July 6, 2023. It should also focus on the film of Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kōjōwhose premiere is this year.

Those are just the known projects and maybe the second season of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku be something reserved for next year. MAPPA is a studio with a fairly full and very active work schedule.

Currently, the anime of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is available on Crunchyroll. As for the manga, it is published by the Shueisha publishing house in Japan and can be read on Manga Plus.

But only the first three chapters are available to read for free, since the rest are paid.

Another option to learn more about this adventure is by reading the original printed manga, and in this case it is handled by Panini Manga in Latin America.

Apart from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

