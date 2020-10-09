The Hellofresh share is consolidating, but has good support, which secures the bonus with this certificate, which is even cheaper than the underlying value itself. By Stefan Mayriedl

Cooking box supplier Hellofresh is clearly profiting from the Corona, as the recent leaps in sales prove. And in contrast to the food supplier Delivery Hero, which has a completely different business model, the MDAX-listed company, which operates primarily in Germany, is now highly profitable. The selected bonus cap certificate PN1SX9 is an alternative to the share.

The security will rise by 33 percent if the underlying remains above the threshold of EUR 35.00 for a good eight months, at which there is a 25 percent buffer. Since the certificate is even traded with a slight discount, there is even an outperformance of up to around 61 euros compared to the share itself, which reached its all-time high on July 10 at 53.25 euros. The management is obviously also convinced of the value, as there were numerous insider purchases in September.

An initial good hedge for the share is around EUR 41/43, where the seven-month upward trend and the medium-term important 38-day line move. The 35 threshold is also 1.20 euros below the three-month low at the beginning of September. The rising 200-day average will hit the 35 threshold over the next few days. The position is hedged with an initial stop loss at EUR 35.20, which limits possible losses to 22 percent. In order to take into account the increasing market value, the stop loss is also increased by EUR 1.00 per month.

Surname Hellofresh bonus cap WKN PN1SX9 Current exchange rate 45.12 € / 45.17 € threshold € 35.00 running time 06/18/21 Stop course € 35.20 Adjustment stop course +1.00 € / month Target course € 60.00

Recommendations based on technical chart signals. In individual cases, deviations from the fundamental assessment are possible.

Stefan Mayriedl has been writing about the financial markets since 1997 and is one of the permanent authors of BÖRSE ONLINE. The graduate economist has specialized in chart technology and derivatives. Since 2010 he has also been editor-in-chief of the stock exchange letter smartanlegen.

