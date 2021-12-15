The manager of the Sicilian and Pogacar had been hit on the highway, on November 26, by a truck in the wrong direction. He is in intensive care in Cantù, but he is no longer in a coma and intubated

“Hello Vincenzo, I’m Johnny”. The unknown number intrigues Nibali, who in recent weeks is in training with Astana in Spain. The Shark answers and on the other side of the phone he hears the voice of a great friend for a few seconds: Johnny Carera, his historic manager who with the agency A&J All Sports also follows other champions such as Tadej Pogacar, the Slovenian twice king of Tour de France.

Carera was involved, on the evening of Friday, November 26, in a very serious accident on the A4 Milan-Venice motorway at the Agrate Brianza exit. Shortly before midnight, he was returning home to Sorisole (Bg) after the party of the fan club of Alessandro Covi, a young talent from Varese from UAE-Emirates assisted by him. With his Porsche he was overwhelmed by a truck in the wrong direction, driven by a Polish driver in a state of intoxication, who had stopped and made a U-turn. Immediately serious conditions: Carera was immediately admitted to the Niguarda hospital in Milan, in intensive care and in a coma, with the rupture of a series of ribs and perforation of the left lung.

In Cantù “Now, after almost twenty days, the situation has improved a lot – says Alex Carera, the younger brother who eight years ago risked his life in a similar accident, on the same highway, between Palazzolo sull’Oglio and Rovato: a 78-year-old made a mistake direction centering it in full -. Last Sunday, Johnny came out of a coma and day after day he gets better. Da Niguarda was taken to the intensive care of the Cantù hospital, because the Milanese hospital needed more places for Covid patients. And Cantù was the only hospital that had a free one. We cannot see him, not even his wife can enter. But now Johnny is able to read the messages on his mobile phone and make very short calls, we communicate with him like this “.

The conditions Carera is no longer intubated and is breathing autonomously, but his left chest is in a very serious condition: broken shoulder, all ribs broken, left lung collapsed. “Every breath is a pain, but Johnny is lucid, his voice is slowly recovering and he also asked me for something about the work … – adds Alex Carera -. He remembers nothing about the accident. When he came out of the coma, he didn’t know why he was in the hospital and what had happened. Before Nibali he called Alessandro Covi, who was the last runner seen: Johnny has no perception of how many days he has been in a coma, and Covi had seen him on the night of the accident ”.

