In this issue: Swg Research, There are around 3 million Italians with endometriosis but only one in two knows what it is Policlinico Tor Vergata in Rome, hospital vaccination center active from May 2023. For the WHO there are 21 neglected tropical diseases, some already present in Italy Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, the AbbVie Podcast study sheds light on these 'invisible' pathologies Chronic pain, for the first time in Italy neurostimulator capable of controlling the signals 50 times per second