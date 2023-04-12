The memory of Gianfranco Palazzoli

So, I’m the last survivor of the “Trio Spring”: Poltronieri, Palazzoli and myself, in the age of a F.1 of the past. We grinded kilometers together and told stories. I find it difficult to talk about thePalace” in the past, but lately it happens to me more and more, unfortunately, as the herd dwindles. I arrived at the court of the Trio towards the end of the 70s, on tiptoe and with a certain awe because the two of them had behind them a palmarès of highly respected drivers: both had lived within the legend of Carlo Abarth as an employer, and… what an employer. Of the countless endurance racing records of the Poltrosome of them still survive undefeated today. Pal-Joethis is the name with which the Palace he enrolled in car racing and, before that, in motorcycle racing, he was also team manager of several teams. I too had access to all this background of legends, stories and characters, through a long road traveled together with a thousand memories and emotions and with a few numbers in a telephone book that you don’t have the courage to delete even if you know they will never answer again. From today there is another one!

Introduced by Palazza, the first encounter with the legends of world motoring became a pleasant invitation: John SurteesKen Tyrrell, Frank Williams, of course, felt reassured to give you their confidence. Pal-Joe guaranteed for you.

Do you remember Palacewhen we followed the Poltro in his labyrinthine forays into his world as a collector of human knowledge? And then the privilege of having you as a driver on European trips, with a useless co-equiper like me dozing after reading the newspapers scattered in the cockpit. Suffering that disorder for a precise detail like you, almost as hot as that of a defeat of your beloved Inter. Speaking of newspapers, do you remember that edition of the historical re-enactment of the Mille Miglia, during which I made you stop near the tobacconists we passed along the route? You saw me go in and out without having bought anything. You knew I didn’t smoke and you didn’t understand these repeated stops, but with your usual discretion you didn’t dare ask me what I was looking for. In fact I was looking for newspapers, convinced that they sold them in tobacco shops as happens where I was born and live, in South Tyrol. After a while I figured it out on my own and let it go. PalaceI’ll tell you now what I was looking for: the newspapers, and it’s for the best because, if you had known then, you would have told me that we had lost the race for that reason.

Calm palace, it was just a regularity contest, stuff for accountants: nothing to do with the heavy foot of the Pal-Joe company. And yet, that vis agonistica, Gianfranco expressed it in any competition. After the motoring experience, Palazza set about “giugà ai balètt”, playing Ping-Pong (sorry, table tennis demanded that he be named), climbing all the rankings in a short time. The competitors weren’t just his peers – there were very few of those – but athletes who could be his children, what I mean, grandchildren. I remember that one day he took me with him, in great secrecy, to a warehouse in the middle of the countryside. Inside there are technical sports materials and a very small department hidden in a corner of the shed. He felt like we were there to purchase prohibited substances. The “pusher” in question takes out a roll of rubberized shapes, smooth and others with knurled dots: covers for Ping-Pong rackets (pardòn, table tennis). He looks at me conspiratorially and whispers: “These clean-shaven young players, Ezio, are getting stronger. I have to hold on to the technique of materials“. Palace”dame da mènt a mì”, you would have beaten them even without “the gummets”. Ezio Zermiani