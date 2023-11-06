The Japanese icon, Hello Kitty, never ceases to surprise and expand her empire in the hearts of fans of all ages. With the closing of the record edition of Lucca Comics & Games, Hello Kitty has renewed itself once again, debuting in a new animated series: Hello Kitty Super Style! This new show promises to bring a wave of style and adventure into the homes of little ones and beyond. The premiere was held with great fanfare at the Lucca fair, an event that attracted the attention not only of visitors on site but of all fans of the brand. From today, the animated series, an international Italian-French co-production, created by Watch Next Media, Monello Productions and Maga Animation Studio in collaboration with Rai Kids, will be broadcast every day in two daily appointments, morning and evening, at 7.35am and at 6.45pm on Rai Yoyo, thus allowing young fans to start and end the day with the simplicity of an always positive message and a touch of magic and joy. Furthermore, for those who cannot tear themselves away from the adventures of their favorite heroine, a complete boxset will be available on RaiPlay. Hello Kitty Super Style! is destined to become a new classic for new generations, confirming Hello Kitty as one of the most enduring and beloved pop phenomena in the world.