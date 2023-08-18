













Hello Kitty creators get on the trend of doing a live action









This fall of 2023, the company of Hello Kitty who is also the creator of characters like Melody, Kuromi and Aggretsuko, will bring a staging again. However, it is quite a surprise, since we will see one of his first live action, just at the time that most favors them while criticizing them.

Fuji TV will be the television network that will have its first distribution rights. It was reported that Mone Kamishiraishi (Mitsuha Miyamizu by Weathering With You, chihayafuru) will be the one who gives voice to Sakura, the bunny protagonist of the saga.

The first live action of Sanrio, the company that created Hello Kitty, will bring your franchise to the screen bosanimals, whose main character is Sakura, along with her friends Kathy and Ran.

We recommend you: Sailor Moon Cosmos Collaboration With Hello Kitty Proves That The Best Crossover Does Exist

Source: Sanrio

Who are the Bosanimals from the creators of Hello Kitty?

The gang of characters are the following (it is the main cast):

Sakura (pink bunny)

Kathy (purple cat)

Kinako (yellow cat)

Ran (green hamster)

Poppy (blue alpaca)

Giraud (purple cat)

The group debuted in 2021, featured a short mini-series aired on the official channel of Sanrio and BS FUJI, launched in spring 2023on April 3.

bosanimals differs from other animals because they have philosophical thoughts and opinions and are capable of sharing them with human beings. However, they try to remain faithful to their own ideology, despite the fact that some situation may make them uncomfortable.

the gang of bosanimals is made up of different animals and his features change (shorter or different colored hair) depending on his mood and the care given to them.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 5 visits today)