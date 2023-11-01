The voice actress uses her social channels Megumi Hayashibara has announced that he will no longer be the voice of Hello Kitty. The seiyuu lent her voice to the famous mascot SANRIO for over 30 years, voicing the world’s most famous kitten in numerous feature films, OVAs, TV shows and special appearances.

At the moment we do not know who will take his place, given that SANRIO has not yet released any statement on the matter. Next year, however, the company will celebrate the mascot’s 50th anniversarythere’s a good chance his new voice actress will be revealed as part of the celebrations for this momentous milestone.

Source: Megumi Hayashibara Street Anime News Network