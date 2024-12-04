It is called the People’s Democratic Republic, although Kim Jong-un is the supreme leader of North Korea and rules the country as a one-party totalitarian dictatorship. There are no civil liberties, including freedom of expression, association or assembly. Dissent is not tolerated. There is no independent media, no judicial independence or religious freedom. Security forces commit widespread and systematic abuses against Human Rights. The arrests are arbitrary. Travel outside the country is controlled, as are communications with the outside world. And all of this has been condemned by the United Nations in numerous reports, although the government simply ignores its conclusions. In its latest report for 2024, Amnesty International has denounced cases of public executions and forced labor, including child labor, as well as constant food insecurity and insufficient medical care.

But the president of the Community of Madrid, in her quinquennial “Hello Isabel” on one of the friendly television stations – where it is not common for her to be interrupted or questioned – has called the president of the Government a coward three times and compared her to the PSOE. “with the North Korean regime.” He said he was afraid because, in his opinion, he uses the means of the State to destroy her as a political rival due to her partner’s tax fraud. “Yes, I call the President of the Government a coward,” stressed the lady of political exquisiteness. And he justified the “North Korean” by saying that in the PSOE everyone idolizes the leader and “everyone who is uncomfortable will be squandered and stabbed.”