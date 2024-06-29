The formation of the cabinet is one of the most secretive processes in political The Hague. Even during the formation of the Schoof cabinet, no one in the parliamentary press knew what was going on behind the scenes for months. At least, almost no one. In the deepest secrecy, Petra de Koning watched the formation team of BBB for months.

In this Hague Affairs, De Koning talks about how she got the BBB to allow her to watch. And about what she saw: arguments, irritations, the tug-of-war over ministerial posts, but also the cheerful moments and the rapprochement between Geert Wilders and the BBB. And why did the formation almost break down at the very last moment?

Do you have any questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Read further

One long initiation for the small Christian Union

“Hello, I’m still here,” says Caroline van der Plas

Guest: Petra de Koning Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Ignace Schoot Edit: Peter Baker Photo: Bart Maat