Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes They experienced a stormy separation after the spread of the model’s ampay with Anthony Aranda. After the event, both were involved in a media dispute over the possession of their daughter.

However, in the interview he had with Magaly Medina, the athlete indicated that his ex-wife intended to win him back. This was what he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba points out that Melissa Paredes wanted to throw him out of his home after ampay with Anthony Aranda

Melissa Paredes wanted to return with Rodrigo Cuba

According to Rodrigo Cuba’s version, Melissa Paredes did try to recover her marriage and her family. The player revealed that the actress changed her number to start from scratch and even that she flirted with him through a unique WhatsApp message.

“It is precisely the first conversation I have about your new number. He still says ‘hello, handsome’ to me. (He Said) ‘With a clean slate, I want my family back’ ”, he assured.

However, he added that the mother of his daughter gave up: “When I told him that he had to pay for half of his things, he told me that he no longer wanted anything. Also because she was not going to remove the statement from my networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba says that Melissa Paredes emptied her safe after ampay: “I have to insure mine”

Rodrigo Cuba assures that he does not hold grudges

Despite emphasizing that he had a bad time after seeing his family distance themselves with an ampay, Rodrigo Cuba indicated that he does not feel resentment towards Melissa Paredes and only wishes the best for his little daughter.