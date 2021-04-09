Hello Games’ charming narrative puzzler The Last Campfire is getting a free new update today on all platforms, adding new puzzles, performance improvements, and more.

The Last Campfire, if you’ve not yet had the pleasure, follows the adventures of “a lost Ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home”.

It’s the work of a small team within Hello Games, which includes Steven Burgess and Chris Symonds, respectively the lead designer and lead artist on Frontier Development’s fondly remembered Wii platform adventure LostWinds – a title which The Last Campfire’s delicate ambience and exploratory puzzling brings to mind .

The Last Campfire – Accolades Trailer.

Eurogamer’s Christian Donlan called the experience “genuinely magical” when he reviewed it last year. “The Last Campfire is clever, but it’s never just clever,” he wrote. “This is a puzzle game with real heart.”

According to Hello Games, today’s update will expand The Last Campfire’s puzzle count by 20%, while also giving players the chance to read the Wanderer’s diary, and replay any of its puzzles at any time. Other quality of life enhancements include performance improvements across all platforms, increased frame rates, improved controller support, plus Mac support too.

The Last Campfire’s free update launches today, 9th April, on PC (via the Epic Store), Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Apple Arcade.