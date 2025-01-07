Fast & Furious is a saga that is above all about family and brotherhood, an idea in which the Vin Diesel He has insisted a lot as an actor and representative figure… and he has had an abrupt performance behind the cameras.

Dwayne Johnson He joined as a star in Fast & Furious 5 and since then his tensions with Diesel were notable, to the point that the filming of Fast & Furious 8 was marked by those hostilities and at the end of it… Johnson disengaged from the saga. That is, he starred in spin-off Hobbs & Shawbut he did not want to collaborate with Diesel again on Fast & Furious 9.

It is one of the most exciting (as well as ridiculous) soap operas in Hollywood, and a soap opera that had a new episode at the recent gala of the Golden Globes. Before the ceremony took place, the last we knew of the story was that there had been an apparent reconciliation: Johnson made a surprise appearance in the post-credits scene of Fast & Furiouspromising that he would return in the next installment (not yet filmed) and even in an independent film focused on Hobbs. So there was reason to believe that Diesel and The Rock had made peace… until Diesel took the stage at the Beverly Hilton.

The star of Fast & Furious had come to deliver the Golden Globe for Greatest Box Office Achievementthat delirious category that since last year has rewarded… well, box office achievements. The nominated films were Alien: Romulus, Bitelchús Bitelchús, Deadpool and Wolverine, Gladiator II, Inside Out 2, Twisters, Wicked and wild robot. Won Wickedbut before saying his title Diesel mentioned the word “family” (of course) and introduced his speech with a striking phrase: “Hello, Dwayne.”

He said it in a strange, almost defiant tone, which aggravated the awkwardness of the moment when the camera offered a reverse shot of Johnson. The burly actor then responded with a smile, but a very tense smile, more like a grimace. Nobody referred to it again later, with what was either a moment designed to ironize the well-known enmity of the actors, or things are not going as well as we thought and there is some danger that Johnson will also miss the sequel of Fast & Furious X.

Although it seems unlikely, as there are those who attribute Johnson’s return to the “family” to the disappointing performance of his latest solo adventures. Jungle Cruise and Black Adam failed (leaving the latter Johnson without a recurring character in D.C.), and Red One sank in critics and the box office, although it has had excellent numbers in streaming.

For Johnson’s part, he has wanted to return to the arms of Disney (giving voice in Moana 2 and playing a flesh-and-blood Maui in the next remake of the aforementioned Moana) and it seems that also Fast & Furious, So Diesel has no choice but to revel in his new position of power. This is the video of the scene.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.