Al-Abyad’s four-way victory over his Malaysian counterpart came as a step on the right path, waiting to invest that awakening and grab the nine points available in Group G of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The UAE national team appears as a champion jumping barriers, whose fans and lovers demand it to overcome all barriers, one by one, to reach the finish line with all the desired success in order to join the list of the 12 best teams in the continent, who will compete for the honor of representing the continent in the World Cup.

In order for Al-Abyad to achieve his goal, he must take advantage of the success of the Football Association in persuading the AFC to host the remaining Group G matches, as the ground workers and the public sided with the long-awaited Emirati dream.

Personally, I see that Dutch coach Marvik’s imprint has not yet been completed, and this may be due to the players’ fear of losing any point against Malaysia, and if the players were freed from pressure in the last minutes by scoring the third and fourth goals, so that Al-Abyad climbed to second place, equal with Thailand and Malaysia in the balance of 9 points. , Although White played 5 matches against 6 matches for Thailand and Malaysia.

The confrontation with Thailand today will be a strong test for Al-Abyad’s ambitions, as he seeks to reach the 18th point, which is considered the great challenge for Al-Abyad stars in the stage of self-search.

Hello Bangkok!

×××

Next Friday, the 16th edition of the European Nations Championship will kick off, for the second time, 24 teams will participate, and for the first time, the tournament matches will be hosted in 11 cities in 11 countries, to celebrate the 60th birthday of the most expensive tournament in the history of European nations.

Although I nominate France, Belgium, Croatia and Italy for the semi-finals, the (Portuguese experience) will be present in front of everyone, when Cristiano Ronaldo’s companions finished the first round without winning a single match, as they drew with Hungary, Iceland and Austria, and qualified for the second round as one of the best three, After overcoming that stage of the narrow door, the (Portuguese traveler) set out to explore the atmosphere of the tournament, defeating Croatia in the round of 16, then defeating Poland on penalties in the quarter-finals, defeating Wales in the semi-finals, and facing France, the owner of the land and the public in the final, and despite the exit of Cristiano Injured, but his colleague Eder Lopez did the duty and scored Portugal’s only goal of the match, to win the Portuguese championship title well deserved.