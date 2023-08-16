Hello Again – One day forever: plot and cast of the film broadcast on Rai 1

This evening, 16 August 2023, the film Hello Again – A day forever, film of the cycle entitled “Destinazione amore” will be broadcast on Rai 1 in prime time. A sparkling sentimental comedy of 2020 in absolute premiere that will make you travel through time. Directed by Maggie Peren, with Alicia von Rittberg, Samuel Schneider, Emilia Schüle, Edin Hasanovic. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

As a child Zazie believed in love, but as she grew older she lost faith in romantic relationships, exasperated by her parents’ constant arguing. Her only real emotional connection is with her childhood friend Philipp, with whom she had a very brief relationship. Now a young woman, she lives with her friends Patrick and Anton in a shared apartment which could also seem like the home of those who are unable to have long-lasting relationships: Zazie is in fact convinced that none of them are made for great love. But one day she receives a wedding invitation from Philipp, with whom she has lost contact for several years. Sure that the betrothed Franziska is not the right woman for her friend and that Philipp is about to make a big mistake, the woman shows up at the ceremony determined to stop him. In the following days Zazie realizes with astonishment that she is stuck in a time standstill that keeps bringing her back to her friend’s wedding, for whom she believes he has feelings for her, until suddenly she realizes that her true love is before her eyes.

Hello Again – One day forever: the cast of the film

Zazie (Alicia von Ritteberg) is convinced that it is always better to avoid love completely, which is why she works to ensure that best friend Philipp (Tim Oliver Schultz) does not make the biggest mistake of his life by marrying Franziska (Emilia Schüle), her bitterest rival. However, each of his attempts to sabotage the wedding with the help of his friend and roommate Anton (Edin Hasanovic) fails miserably and repeatedly. Trapped in nuptials that never seem to end and start afresh with every failed attempt, she Zazie can only end the time loop when she changes her disillusioned attitude towards love. In the cast we find well-known actors such as Alicia von Rittberg, Edin Hasanovic, Tim Oliver Schultz.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Hello Again – One day forever on live TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 in first vision Wednesday 16 August 2023 at 21.25 and in streaming or on demand on the Rai Play platform.