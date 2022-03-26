Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The matches to determine the positions from the “fifth” to “eighth” in the League of Professionals Cup were concluded with the holding of the third and final round matches, which saw the Kalba Union win over its guest Ajman 1-0, and Al Wasl outperformed its guest Al Nasr in the “Derby” with the same result.

The Tigers finished fifth in the overall standings with 7 points, the Emperor came sixth with 6 points, while the Orange only scored three points in seventh place, compared to a point for the “Brigadier” who ranked “eighth”.

The placements from the fifth to the eighth were preceded by matches to determine the positions from the ninth to the fourteenth, which included, respectively, the Emirates (ninth), Sharjah (tenth), Al-Uruba (eleventh), Al Dhafra (twelfth), Bani Yas (thirteenth), and Khorfakkan «fourteenth».

Al-Jazira and Al-Wahda teams competed for the third and fourth places, while the expected final of the “League Cup” will bring together Al Ain and Al-Ahly youth, scheduled for May 4, on a neutral stadium. The Professional League will announce its identity later.

For his part, Al Wasl coach Auder Hellmann expressed his happiness with his team’s “moral” victory over its neighbor Al Nasr in the “Derby” match, and said: “Winning the derby remains very important for any team. We played a good match in a distinguished organization for the players.”

He added, “We had many chances to score, but we were not successful, other than the only goal, and winning the derby remains an important matter that gives us a strong incentive to perform better in the upcoming matches and continue to perform at a good level in the ADNOC Pro League.”