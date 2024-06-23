The Forge Falcons, the team of modders working on various content in the Halo Infinite Forgeannounced the need for postpone the launch of Helljumpersa new mode of the game that was particularly anticipated as it was considered a sort of response to Helldivers 2 by users.
It should have been released during June, presumably on the 28th of the month, but i work is continuing more than expected and therefore the release date has been moved and is not yet precisely defined. “We had hoped to launch Helljumpers on June 28, but it is clear that we will not be able to do so now,” the team explained in a message on X.
The reasons for the postponement are quite understandable: this is essentially an amateur project with a limited budget and the developers cannot work full time on this.
It is ambitious content and requires more time
Since this is a very substantial content, it means that it will take longer: “We don’t want to lower our ambitions of the project or launch it still in beta just to be able to meet the scheduled date. So we prefer to review the release and still be sure that the project achieves the original vision for this experience.”
Helljumpers is supposed to be a mode in Halo Infinite that allows PvE battles against waves of enemies on separate missions. Although the idea obviously has to do with a possible response to the great success of Helldivers 2, it is still something that pre-exists, in some way, in the Halo universe.
A mode of this kind can in fact be considered close to the Firefight of Halo 3: ODST, a chapter from which Helljumpers is particularly inspired. The same concept of soldiers launched into the front line from planetary orbit was in fact found in the Halo chapter in question, released in 2009 and therefore prior to the first chapter of Helldivers.
The “Orbital Drop-Shock Troopers” (ODST) were in fact also called “Helljumpers” for the way in which they are dropped directly into the action zones with a sort of pod launched from a ship in orbit.
