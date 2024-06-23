The Forge Falcons, the team of modders working on various content in the Halo Infinite Forgeannounced the need for postpone the launch of Helljumpersa new mode of the game that was particularly anticipated as it was considered a sort of response to Helldivers 2 by users.

It should have been released during June, presumably on the 28th of the month, but i work is continuing more than expected and therefore the release date has been moved and is not yet precisely defined. “We had hoped to launch Helljumpers on June 28, but it is clear that we will not be able to do so now,” the team explained in a message on X.

The reasons for the postponement are quite understandable: this is essentially an amateur project with a limited budget and the developers cannot work full time on this.