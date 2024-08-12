The infernal heat that has gripped Italy since July, truly extreme except for a few brief respites in the heat, seems never-ending. These two days leading up to Ferragosto will be scorching hot in Italyin a crescendo that will see its peak on the eve, tomorrow, August 14, with the record figure of 22 cities with red warnings from North to South.

According to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health on heat waves in 27 monitored provincial capitals, today tuesday 13th august the number of cities with red dot will rise to 19: Milan and Naples join Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Verona. The orange dot remains for Bari, Venice and Viterbo, while the yellow dot remains unchanged.

Tomorrow Wednesday August 14th the map of Italy will be dotted almost entirely with red dots, if we remove the 5 centers that remain yellow dots even on the eve of Ferragosto: the maximum alert level will also affect Bari, Venice and Viterbo – in addition to Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Verona – for a total of 22 cities.