Let’s get ready for days of infernal heat in Italy with the advance of the African Anticyclone which will favor scorching temperatures, tropical nights and sky-high humidity.

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.itconfirms the start of theexpansion of the sultry African air bubble, starting in the next few hours. The peak of this heat wave is expected by Saturday 13 July, but even in the following days the Italian summer will push the accelerator to the maximum for the joy of holidaymakers only: in the city the first ‘national’ heat wave will be greatly suffered, from North to South.

The hottest temperatures will be recorded in Sardinia and Sicily with peaks of 42-43°Cup to 38-39°C also on the southern peninsula and part of the Centre: nothing new would come to mind, as has happened other times in recent weeks. In reality, this persistent African anticyclone will also hit the North: Bologna and Ferrara will be the hottest cities with temperatures around 36-37°C, while Milan could rise to 33°C but with a sky-high humidity rate. Pay attention to night temperatures, which are also set to experience a general increase with the widespread return of tropical nights, nights with minimums above 20°C.

In short, for the next few days the African Anticyclone will dominate absolutely: we will also have to deal with full-scale biometeorological indices, at most: for example, we are talking about the perceived temperature, a combination of temperature and humidity. The perceived temperature values (Heat Index, Humidex, Stress Index among the main indices of this weather parameter) will be very high or, as mentioned above, full scale.

In short, these indices measure how hot you actually feel considering that high humidity makes it more difficult for the body to cool down through sweating. In high humidity conditions, such as those expected in Italy in the coming days, sweat evaporates more slowly from the skin, reducing the body’s natural cooling effect. This increases physical discomfort and makes you suffer more.

It will therefore be necessary to prepare adequately for the great heat: fans and air conditioners ready for use, maximum hydration with at least 2 liters of water a day, away from direct sunlight between 11 and 18 and, also, light meals during the hellish days; digestion is a real job for our organism that increases the production of heat in the body: there will be no need for this surplus of heat, at least during this long ‘national’ heat wave.

IN DETAIL

Tuesday 9th. In the North: clear or partly cloudy. In the Center: all sun. In the South: good weather, hot.

Wednesday 10th. In the North: some thunderstorms on the Alpine borders, sun and sultry heat elsewhere. In the Center: sun and very hot. In the South: plenty of sunshine and African heat.

Thursday 11th. In the North: sun and increasingly intense heat. In the Center: sun and very hot. In the South: sunny and very hot.

Trend: sun and heat further increasing, anticyclone in full swing.