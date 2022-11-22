Home page World

Anna Lorenz

The current weekly report from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on the corona virus is basically positive – however, infections with the omicron subline BQ.1.1 are increasing significantly.

Berlin – The latest version of the RKI’s weekly report is published every Thursday. The experts of the leading biomedical research institution of the German federal government log the development of the situation surrounding the corona virus in Germany and evaluate the data. These are currently showing a downward trend, but the so-called “hellhound” variant of Covid-19 is spreading.

Corona numbers on a downward trend – This is how the RKI assesses the current situation in Germany

A total of 509,000 laboratory tests for Sars-Cov-2 were carried out nationwide in calendar week 45. The 7-day incidence fell compared to the previous week to a total of 241 in all age groups and countries. In the age group 60 to 69 years the value fell by 22 percent, with the smallest decrease of 1 percent in the 15 – up to 19 years old. The group of 55 to 59-year-olds had the highest 7-day incidence with almost 316 cases/100,000 inhabitants.

The number of newly reported outbreak-related deaths increased slightly in medical facilities and old people’s and nursing homes, although the number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in these institutions is generally lower than in calendar week 44.

Both the number of patients who were treated in hospital because of a severe acute respiratory infection and COVID-19 diagnosis (2,400) and the number of people who had to be cared for in the intensive care unit with a proven infection (1,017 people) are lower the values ​​of the previous week. People over 80 years of age continue to be the group most affected by severe disease progression.

“Hellhound” variant on the rise – vaccination recommended for previously ill children

Anyone who has been infected with the corona virus suffers in 94 percent of the cases (as of week 44) from the omicron line BA.5, which has been dominant since mid-June 2022. The proportion of the BA.5 subline BF.7, which developed from BA.5.2.1, remained stable at 23 percent (status: week 44) – with this value, BF.7 is the most frequently detected subline. However, another BA.5 sub-line is also on the rise. BQ.1.1, which is derived from the BA.5 line BE.1.1, increased in occurrence to eight percent (as of week 45), which according to the RKI “corresponds to a quadrupling of the proportion in the last four weeks”. According to previous knowledge, this subline probably causes unusual symptoms in infected people.

The RKI also pointed out that “the vaccination […] the best prevention to prevent a severe course of COVID19 disease after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. In particular, the adapted Omikron vaccines have so far shown a better effect than the previous vaccines. Stiko’s vaccination recommendation was also adjusted on November 17, 2022 as a result of the approval of the vaccines Comirnaty and Spikevax for small children. Accordingly, basic immunization is now recommended for children aged six months to four years if previous illnesses increase the risk of developing serious illnesses from COVID-19.