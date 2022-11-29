Improvised help

Two hotels on the island of Holbox, in Cancun, Mexico, caught fire last night for reasons that have not yet been determined. At the moment, only one young man is slightly injured. The images of the accident went viral on social media and the inhabitants of the area denounced that a fire brigade had to arrive from another municipality, because there is none on the island. The flames were in fact tamed with the help of neighbors. According to what residents told the local newspaper El Universal, the fire could have originated from the explosion of a petrol tank. In addition, they ensured that those who initially helped control the fire were the same neighbors with buckets of water, hoses and water pumps, as seen in videos uploaded to social networks.



02:11