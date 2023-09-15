Friday, September 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hellen Escobar: three more medals for Colombia in the World Weightlifting Championships

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Hellen Escobar: three more medals for Colombia in the World Weightlifting Championships

Close


Close

Hellen Escobar

Helen Escobar.

Helen Escobar.

He achieved them in the 71 kilo category.

Colombia continues to win medals in the World Weightliftingwhich takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabiaand this time the turn was for Hellen Escobarwho won three medals in the 71 kilo category.

See also  Nairo Quintana comes out 'harmed' on a day of winds and falls on the Tour

Escibar managed to lift 106 kilos in the snatch, which gave him bronze in the movement. The gold was achieved by the Egyptian Sarah Ahmedwith 108 kilos, while the silver went to the Korean Suhyeon KimRwith 106.
(Jhon Jaime González: the story of the champion maker who put his bike together in pieces)(Is Alberto Gamero leaving? This is the official version of Millonarios)

The finishing

In the clean and jerk, the Colombian was second when lifting the barbell with 136 kilos, while Ahmed was first with 138 and the Ecuadorian Beautiful Walls He took the bronze by lifting 135 kilos.

Already in the sum of the total, Escobar was silver with 242 kilos. The gold went to Egypt with 246 and Paredes was third with 240 kilos.

Colombia already has two gold medals, seven silver and three bronze medals in this competition.
(Shakira declares ‘the end’ of Piqué: the Colombian’s unexpected move)

See also  Chivas and Rayados cook important exchange

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Hellen #Escobar #medals #Colombia #World #Weightlifting #Championships

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Braga Netto can be heard at the CPI on the 8th of January next week

Braga Netto can be heard at the CPI on the 8th of January next week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result