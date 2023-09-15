Hellen Escobar: three more medals for Colombia in the World Weightlifting Championships

Colombia continues to win medals in the World Weightliftingwhich takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabiaand this time the turn was for Hellen Escobarwho won three medals in the 71 kilo category.

Escibar managed to lift 106 kilos in the snatch, which gave him bronze in the movement. The gold was achieved by the Egyptian Sarah Ahmedwith 108 kilos, while the silver went to the Korean Suhyeon KimRwith 106.

The finishing

In the clean and jerk, the Colombian was second when lifting the barbell with 136 kilos, while Ahmed was first with 138 and the Ecuadorian Beautiful Walls He took the bronze by lifting 135 kilos.

Already in the sum of the total, Escobar was silver with 242 kilos. The gold went to Egypt with 246 and Paredes was third with 240 kilos.

Colombia already has two gold medals, seven silver and three bronze medals in this competition.

