Apparently Sony has scored a small own goal by mistakenly revealing the next War Title Of Helldivers 2which as per tradition should introduce new weapons, armor, cosmetic items and more.

Some players on Reddit have posted an image of a notification from Sony’s PlayStation App regarding the latest pack released, “Viper Commandos.” So far, nothing strange, except that the description provided by the company actually refers to a new War Title, called “Freedom’s Flame”.