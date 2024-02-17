Helldivers II has taken the world by storm in the last week, and this has attracted a lot of attention when we consider that we are talking about a PvE title. Usually, it is competitive games that attract the general public. Thus, The developers were questioned about the possibility of adding PvP in the future, something they have denied.

Through his Twitter account, Johan Pilestedt, CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios and director of Helldivers IIwas questioned about the possibility of seeing a PvP mode in this sequel in the future, to which he pointed out that this will never happen. This is what he said about it:

“We will 'never' add a PvP mode. This is to reduce toxic elements in the community. We want a supportive, fun environment where we all fight on the same side! We simply don't want the toxicity that naturally accompanies it. There are many games, actually most, that offer PvP. “We create games for people who just want to have a challenging time with friends but in a PvE environment.”

Hey; We'll “never” add to PvP-mode. This is to reduce toxic elements from the community. We want an environment that's supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side! — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 14, 2024

Helldivers II It is a game focused entirely on cooperative, so adding a PvP mode does not make much sense within the experience presented to us. However, considering that the title features allied fire, Nothing stops you and your friends from deciding to forget the defense of Super Earth and focus on killing each other.something that is not recommended, and is not even that fun.

Thus, Arrowhead Game Studios will be in charge of expanding the cooperative experience. On related topics, you can now check out our review of Helldivers II here. Likewise, Phil Spencer talks about the absence of this game on Xbox.

Editor's Note:

A PvP mode makes no sense in Helldivers II. This is a game focused entirely on cooperative, and we can also see this in the narrative. Adding a mode to fight against other players would completely break everything the studio has presented to us.

Via: Johan Pilestedt