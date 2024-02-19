Although it seemed that no one expected it, Helldivers II has become one of the most successful games of 2024. In just over a week, the work of Arrowhead Game Studios has managed to break all player records on PC for a game published by PlayStation, and it was recently revealed that Its peak number of active users at the same time on Steam has surpassed what was achieved by titles like GTA V and Destiny 2.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Helldivers II achieved a peak active players at the same time of 409,367 only on Steam. With this number, the work of Arrowhead Game Studios has positioned itself above acclaimed titles such as Rust, Grand Theft Auto V and Destiny 2. This number only considers PC users, so taking PlayStation 5 players would give us a much larger figure.

However, This success has brought with it a series of problems. Not only have we seen a number of connection issues since its launch, but playing Helldivers II It is no longer a guarantee for many, since the servers have reached their maximum capacity, and during last weekend, many did not have the opportunity to enjoy this title.

While Arrowhead Game Studios has worked to increase the player limit to 450,000, not many have had the opportunity to enjoy this title. Just last weekend, the developers announced that playing online would not require a PS Plus subscription between February 16 and 18, along with this, additional experience was offered for everyone who participated in the event these days . The result was an increase in popularity and active players.

With 409,367 players, Helldivers II has managed to gather more users than all PlayStation releases on PC combinedsubstantially surpassing what titles like god of war (2018) and Horizon Zero Dawn they achieved at the time. We only have to see if the work of Arrowhead Game Studios will continue to grow, or has reached its limit. On related topics, here you can check our review of Helldivers II. Similarly, Helldivers II It will not have a PvP mode.

Editor's Note:

Helldivers II It's a very fun game, and it's good that people realize this. However, it is clear that Arrowhead Game Studios did not foresee such a huge success, which is why many players did not have the opportunity to play during this weekend. It is a double-edged sword that has affected everyone.

