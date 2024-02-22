Thanks to the unexpected success of Helldivers II, Arrowhead Game Studios, the team responsible for this title, has done everything possible to improve the experience of the hundreds of thousands of players fighting for Democracy. However, it was recently revealed that the new patch for PlayStation 5 does everything but fix the problems of this title, since it prevents players of this console from having access to this installment.

Through networks, multiple fans have pointed out that patch 1.000.11, which reached Helldivers II in the early morning of today, February 22, prevents PlayStation 5 players from having access to this experience. Originally, the update was intended to remove all inactive users, as well as fix a bug related to the defrost process. This is what Arrowhead Game Studios commented on the matter:

“We are currently experiencing a nasty login error on PS5. We have sent our most trusted team, The Bug Crushers (TM), to investigate a station on the Outer Rim that went silent today. As soon as we are informed, we will update it here. Pray for them.”

Fortunately, The team quickly offered a solution to this problemand a few moments ago they shared that all PlayStation 5 users must restart their console, something that would finally allow them to return to playing Helldivers II. However, this is only a temporary fix, although when the next update arrives, it is very likely that this bug will be eliminated completely.

For now, We just have to wait for the developers to improve the experience for everyone.. Let us remember that this title is enjoying unexpected success, since its number of players has gradually increased, and currently it is very common to find a message revealing that the servers are at maximum capacity. On related topics, Xbox could have its own Helldivers II. Likewise, creators of Helldivers II They ask the public to buy the game in the future.

Editor's Note:

Helldivers II It is an extremely fun game. Every time I go in to play, I have a great time, the only problem is the waiting times to get in at the moment. With the servers full, I've had to look at the splash screen for up to 30 minutes.

Via: IGN