Yesterday, January 8, 2024, it finally arrived Helldivers II to PlayStation 5 and PC. Although the launch on this last platform was not free of problems, it was a success, since it has been reported that the sequel has become the PlayStation game with the biggest launch on Steam.

With a peak of 81,840 concurrent users playing Helldivers II on Steam during its launch, the work of Arrowhead Game Studios is positioned as the most successful PlayStation game on PCthus surpassing games like god of war (2018) and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Helldivers II Not only has it surpassed the other PlayStation games, but also to most of the experiences that Xbox has published on PC, and only titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo Infinite have surpassed the numbers that this sequel recorded on its first day on the market. Without a doubt, an impressive achievement.

However, Helldivers II no enjoyed the best launch. While PlayStation 5 users have reported a much more stable experience, on PC it has been mentioned that the game suffers from constant crashes, and fan reviews are mixed, as some have pointed out how fun it is to play in the company of your friends. friends, and others have listed a series of technical errors that have ruined the experience for more than one person.

For its part, Arrowhead Game Studios is aware of all the problems that have been reported on PC, and they are already working on a series of updates and patches focused on improving the experience on this platform, although at the moment we do not know when these will occur. upgrades will be available. We remind you that Helldivers II is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC. On related topics, you can check out our Hands-On of the game here. Similarly, Helldivers II It requires a constant internet connection.

Editor's Note:

After several hours playing Helldivers II, I still have my doubts about the progression, but I have to admit that it is a pretty fun game in the company of your friends. However, playing it alone is more boring and tedious than it should be. I still have a lot to play, but my first impressions are generally positive

