Freedom’s Flame Warbond, the next set of equipment for Helldivers IIwill be available from August 8, 2024. This will add new emotes, capes and skins or appearances to this video game.

But it will also add a wide variety of equipment that players can use throughout their missions. This means that there will be ideal weapons for fighting at a distance or in close combat, to focus on one target or several of them.

Among the new weapons that arrive at Helldivers II With Freedom’s Flame comes the SG-451 Cookout shotgun, perfect for filling an enemy with lead and causing massive damage. For those who prefer to see their rivals burn to the ground, there’s the FLAM-66 Torcher flamethrower.

Another addition is the P-72 Crisper, which is similar to the previous one but can be operated with one hand and has a shorter range. Something that is also included is armor to be well protected.

Freedom’s Flame Warbond comes with the I-09 Heatseeker and I-102 Draconaught armors. Both have a passive ability that grants 75% fire resistance, making them a great complement to the flamethrowers mentioned above.

This pack also includes a new Booster, which causes Hellpods to set fire to the area they land on, turning the area into a dangerous terrain for opponents.

Though it could also be said that it does the same to allies, so it’s best used with caution. But along with the announcement of Freedom’s Flame Warbond’s content came another piece of news from the team in charge of Helldivers II.

That is, from Arrowhead Game Studios, which announced that the release of new Warbond will be more spaced out. The idea is that they will be available in a much more polished and refined form.

At least before this pack’s release on August 6th, the Escalation of Freedom update will be released, which will add new enemies, objectives, difficulty levels, and more to the game. Despite the studio’s plans, it has already made it clear that it will not add a story to the game. Helldivers II; prefers to focus on multiplayer and other activities.

Apart from Helldivers II We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.