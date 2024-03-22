Helldivers 2 continues its run and players need to make sure the wins keep coming, otherwise they're in trouble. GM Joel doesn't like failures and recently Humanity has really failed. Such a big fiasco that Joel banned sex. The procreative one at least.

As you can see in the image below, Joel (you know Joel, yes?) has revealed that Humanity has failed in its attempt to free Zagon Prime. For this reason, the expansion of citizens to new planets will be limited and humans will not be given procreation permission.

No sex, you heard Joel, go back to shooting and liberating planets if you feel like it

As mentioned, you weren't good enough and now your Helldivers have to say goodbye to certain fun under the covers. Of course, there are also other things they can do (we're talking about bringing democracy to all the planets, don't think wrong).