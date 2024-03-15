As reported by a new Bloomberg article, analyst Doug Creutz of TD Cowen has shared some sales estimates for Helldivers 2. Based on his words, reported by Jason Schreier, Sony's shooter for PS5 and PC would have sold over 8 million copies. For reference, a game like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sold around 10 million copies (as of February 2024)

The most interesting thing, which we had already reported to you with other data, is that the numbers are growing every week. This fact confirms that the game continues to be discovered by new players, who clearly had not taken the work into consideration before its release and who, thanks to word of mouth, are now approaching Helldivers 2.

According to Creutz, “the game got it result well above expectations“.