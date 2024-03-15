As reported by a new Bloomberg article, analyst Doug Creutz of TD Cowen has shared some sales estimates for Helldivers 2. Based on his words, reported by Jason Schreier, Sony's shooter for PS5 and PC would have sold over 8 million copies. For reference, a game like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sold around 10 million copies (as of February 2024)
The most interesting thing, which we had already reported to you with other data, is that the numbers are growing every week. This fact confirms that the game continues to be discovered by new players, who clearly had not taken the work into consideration before its release and who, thanks to word of mouth, are now approaching Helldivers 2.
According to Creutz, “the game got it result well above expectations“.
The reasons for success according to Jason Schreier
In his article Schreier tries to have his say regarding the reasons why Helldivers 2 was successfulbeyond the fact that it's a quality game (many quality games fail).
According to the journalist, one of the strong points is the need to cooperate. Many of the game's mechanics require players to play as a team, such as with one luring in enemies and the others hitting them from behind. This makes playing online more satisfying.
A second reason is ease with which memes about the game are created: its parodistic nature and the physics that generate funny character deaths are the perfect basis for viral videos and images, which consequently lead more and more people to discover the game.
Furthermore, we add, all those who play Helldivers 2 are ready to recruit other lovers of Democracy: Joel can't have won!
