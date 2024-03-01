Helldivers 2 it is a title that is enjoying enormous success among the numerous players who, within a few days of its arrival on the market, have rushed onto the battlefield: as new updates are released, the number of features also increases.

According to what reported by TheGamer, it shouldn't be long until the previously announced release of the mech mechanics within the game. The developers had declared their arrival once the servers were “settled”, but, apparently, it seems that we won't have to wait long.

The site has in fact reported that, on Reddit, they have already begun to circulate insistently some very realistic videos starring our dear mechs on the battlefield: it would seem, in short, that there isn't much to fix before seeing them officially enter the game.

The world of Helldivers 2, undoubtedly the multiplayer title of the moment, it is full of new possibilities: the addition of the robots could only be a first step towards constant support full of new features around the corner for the game.

We are obviously awaiting new confirmations for this and other possible new game mechanics arriving from the title's development studio, i.e. Arrowhead Game Studios.



