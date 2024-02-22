Arrowhead has taken aim at those Helldivers 2 squatters who were clogging up servers by remaining in a game even when they weren't actively playing.

A new patch for the game has implemented a function that will now boot players back to the title screen if they have been idle for 15 minutes. This is something the community has been asking for a little while now, with many players reporting long queue times to get into the game.

Other points from this latest Helldivers 2 patch include a number of crash fixes. Players should no longer get stuck in the defrosting or in the ship intro cinematic, as well.



Here are the full notes for Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.11:

🔧 Fixes

Fixed multiple crashes triggered when joining other players' ships.

Fixed crash triggered when exiting ADS.

Fixed crash triggered when players leave a session while bombardments are active.

Fixed issue where online missions in Galactic War Map were unselectable.

Fixed issue with GameGuard and Steam's “verify integrity” step.

Fixed issue with GameGuard and the Windows firewall.

Fixed issue preventing access to Ship Management panel.

Fixed issue causing players to get stuck in the defrosting or in the ship intro cinematic

Fixed crash triggered when the process of buying Super Credits fails.

Fixed crash triggered after consecutive quickplay attempts.

Implemented a functionality that will kick players who remain idle for 15 minutes back to the title screen.

Continuous improvement on client > backend communications.

🧠 Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

No text is present for the Requisitions and Social Menu on the Player HUD

Crash may occur when trying to Match Make on Galactic War Map

PS5 players may encounter error code 10003001 on the login screen.

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values ​​for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.



Helldivers 2 has seen some incredible numbers since it was released, and last weekend the game surpassed Steam stalwarts such as Rust, Destiny 2 and even GTA5 for peak-concurrent players.

“With its high-chaos, high-comedy firefights, Helldivers 2 is a riot to play with friends,” Emma Kent wrote in Eurogamer's four star review.

“Despite the issues surrounding matchmaking, when Helldivers 2 works, it's a wonderfully slapstick co-op experience. Unexpected and memorable events seem to occur in nearly every battle, and I already have a stock of ludicrous stories from my first week with the game. “