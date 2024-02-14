Arrowhead has released another patch for Helldivers 2 and it's good news for those incredibly popular players among us – the game will no longer crash if you have too many friends.

This patch – Patch 01.000.006 to give it its full name – also addresses those crashes that could occur during the extraction cutscene and when users disconnect during the joining cutscene.

Along with stability fixes, this patch also improves matchmaking experiences.



Helldivers 2 reports for duty in this trailer.Watch on YouTube

You can read the full, latest, Helldivers 2 patch notes below:

Fixed crash when application was closed shortly after start

Game no longer crashes during extraction cutscene.

User profile with too many friends no longer causes crash.

Fixed crash when using text-to-speech during extraction cutscene

Game no longer crashes when users disconnect during the joining cutscene.

Operation Status in Mission Summary no longer causes crash.

Fixed crashes caused by leftover visual effects from disconnected players.

Game no longer crashes when using ADS.

Repaired instability in game data packing that caused increased patch sizes.

Improved backend connectivity, reduces likelihood of disconnecting in missions.

Improved matchmaking experience and likelihood of success.

“Happy diving people,” the Helldivers 2 developer closed.



Our Chris Tapsell shared his thoughts on Helldivers 2 yesterday, calling the game “a breath of fresh air.”

“Helldivers 2 is a blast; a messy, frenetic, straight-into-the-action whirlwind of quickfire jokes quickplay matches (when they're working). If you played even the slightest bit of the first Helldivers, though, none of this should come as a surprise,” Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Helldivers 2 feature, before concluding:

“If video games are looking for answers right now, this one might be a good place to start.”