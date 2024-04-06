













helldivers 2 will have a new pack on April 11, 2024 called Democratic Detonation, which will add three very useful new weapons. But one of them will be very dangerous for both the enemy and your allies; the pomegranates.

But it is better to go into details. This is how the BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle, which is capable of piercing armor, will arrive in this video game, as well as the R-36 Eruptor Bolt-Action Rifle with projectiles that explode, scattering shrapnel.

To the aforementioned we must add the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow, which as its name suggests is a crossbow with explosive shots that expands the fun of helldivers 2.

Regarding these explosive tips they will be subject to gravity, so you have to take this into account when aiming.

Apart from these weapons there will be other secondary weapons. The first is the G-123 Thermite Grenade, which is sticky and throwable when burning.

But not only can grenades be thrown by hand in helldivers 2. Also available will be the GP-31 Grenade Pistol, a grenade launcher pistol that comes with the caveat that it needs to be reloaded between shots.

Another extra that the Democratic Detonation package will include is a new booster to carry during combat. This allows you to speed up the wait time for the extraction shuttle at the end of a mission.

Apart from the primary and secondary weapons, as well as the booster, there will be new equipment for helldivers 2 in light, medium and heavy equipment levels.

These will be customizable in-game with three new capes called Harbinger of True Equality, Eagle's Fury, and Freedom's Tapestry.

You only need to wait a few days for the Democratic Detonation package. Surely the team in charge of this title has more content planned.

