Arrowhead Game Studios announces the arrival of Helldivers 2 on Sony PlayStation 5 with a generic 2023 printed above: the cooperative shooter with frenetic third-person action that pits you against huge enemy mobs of monsters of all kinds. The company has worked hard to deliver a new and more immersive title than the firstlucky chapter of the saga.

The Super Earthplace where they reside Helldivers, it is under attack by several alien civilizations that undermine the ideals such as peace, freedom and democracy that elite soldiers have been given the task of carrying forward. You will team up with up to four elementseach capable of unleashing chaos and completing the mission but do not be under any illusions: you win as a team as you lose as a team so the “one man show” heroic gestures will be limited.

In Helldivers 2 you will have adequate weapon support that you will find both in the starting base and on the planet: rifles, pistols and cannons will not be missing but in case you need air support, there is always the Eagle in the sky capable of unloading a 500 kg bomb on the ground which will leave behind you death and destruction. You will be able to choose how to defeat the enemy and once the mission is completed, upgrade your arsenal and your ship with shield generators and offensive turrets.

Greetings, cannon fodder. I am Johan, creative director of Helldivers 2, and I’m thrilled to finally unveil the project we’ve been dedicated to for the past few years. The achievements of our team during this period have been a source of immense pride. Whether you are an experienced player of the original game or a newcomer to the Helldivers universe, I can’t wait for you to immerse yourself in our tongue-in-cheek portrayal of a totalitarian regime. Get ready for adrenaline-pumping moments, intense action and to the bond that is formed when you rely on your team to complete missions or when comically failing due to reckless handling of exaggerated firepower. Above all, we hope that the laughs we share in the studio while playing will resonate with you while enjoying this crazy universe. See you in hell, Helldivers!

The statements of Johan Pilestedt, managing director and director of the gameArrowhead Games Studios.