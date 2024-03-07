Athough it does not seems, helldivers 2 It has its own lore that provides information to the players who have remained on the servers of this multiplayer shooter since the first days, and that leads us to the implementation of new weapons and a moment of peace for those who take care of the galaxy. However, danger has returned to another planet, and the reward for those who defend that place will be something that the game developers have been teasing for a long time.

Just recently, a new notice has been released by Arrowhead Studios through Twitter, a call to action to free Tien Kwan, so players can now jump into action to win in Raid combats, so that at some point they can use the stored weapons. That is using Highlights as has been stipulated practically since its launch, something that will excite fans and will not make them think about joining the cause.

Here you can see the teaser in image and short video:

MAJOR ORDER: All Helldivers are called to liberate Tien Kwan immediately! pic.twitter.com/Hgu9ovO5fy — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 7, 2024

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Our factories are under attack, halting all output. Helldivers have been deployed to liberate Tien Kwan! pic.twitter.com/NM4A26jZlh — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 7, 2024

Tien Kwan, a planet that is currently in the territory of the Automata robots, is now the biggest objective to defeat in the video game. In the same way that Malevelon Creek became an important foothold in the minds of users, the new territory is on its way to becoming part of your equipment history. And all this suggests that the difficulty of this call will be more brutal than what they implemented with the previous mission.

Remember that helldivers 2 Is available in PS5 and PC.

Editor's note: It's super nice that the developers are keeping users hooked, since they've given a lot of attention to this particular game. It wouldn't be surprising if it takes the award for best online multiplayer when they take place in December.