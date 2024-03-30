Helldivers 2 it's a game that's constantly being updated, with Arrowhead Games Studio certainly doing a nice job so far in not only adding new content, but also the way in which it does so. The latest gimmick is an in-game message that warns players of a new type of enemy for the Automatonthe aerial gunships, with the Super Terra which in response would be speeding up work on some anti-aircraft weapons.
The notice arrived via the “Dispatches” section after players managed to free the planet Troost from the Automatons, with one of the messages made by GM Joel, reading:
“The Automaton communications network on Troost has been dismantled. Strange fact: it appears to have been transmitting beyond the Galactic Frontier. Analysts are trying to find out more, but a lot of data had already been deleted.”
“However, we have recovered a transmission containing blueprints for a new type of Automaton: the aerial gunships. Thanks to this valuable information, our hard-working factories were ordered to accelerate the production of our most effective anti-aircraft weapons.”
Could the Quasar Cannon be enough?
Just a few days ago, Arrowhead Game Studios surprisingly added two new Stratagems to Helldivers 2 to deploy as many auxiliary weapons on the field: the heavy machine gun and the Quasar cannon.
The latter is basically an explosive energy bazooka which in a short time has already become popular among players due to its power and versatility, so much so that many believe that on its own it could also be sufficient to face the new threat from the skies of the Automaton . Let's see if they are right.
