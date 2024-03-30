Helldivers 2 it's a game that's constantly being updated, with Arrowhead Games Studio certainly doing a nice job so far in not only adding new content, but also the way in which it does so. The latest gimmick is an in-game message that warns players of a new type of enemy for the Automatonthe aerial gunships, with the Super Terra which in response would be speeding up work on some anti-aircraft weapons.

The notice arrived via the “Dispatches” section after players managed to free the planet Troost from the Automatons, with one of the messages made by GM Joel, reading:

“The Automaton communications network on Troost has been dismantled. Strange fact: it appears to have been transmitting beyond the Galactic Frontier. Analysts are trying to find out more, but a lot of data had already been deleted.”

“However, we have recovered a transmission containing blueprints for a new type of Automaton: the aerial gunships. Thanks to this valuable information, our hard-working factories were ordered to accelerate the production of our most effective anti-aircraft weapons.”