Helldivers 2 is full of traitors to Democracy: fans are not appreciating the latest update and are now proposing to let the Super Earth burn while advancing the robots.
Arrowhead Game Studios has recently updated Helldivers 2its multiplayer shooter available on PC and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, the changes have not convinced the players at all and some of them have decided that the time has come to make their discontent heard with the best feedback of all: the betrayal!
The current proposal of some Helldivers 2 users is to let the Bots advance towards the Super Earth and take it.
Helldivers 2 Fans’ Comment on Reddit
The idea was born on Reddit, as you can see below, where a user wrote “Let the bots advance. Let the Super Earth burn“. There is no other way to define this proposal than pure betrayal of Democracy, since Helldivers 2 proposes a shared narrative conditioned by the players’ results.
Let the Bots advance. Let the Super Earth burn.
byu/Akifumi121 inHell Divers
Currently the Automatic (the aforementioned “bots”) are still a couple of systems away from Super Earth, so we’re nowhere near losing Super Earth, which is the center of government for the galactic empire that the Helldivers are part of in the PS5 and PC video game.
We then note that on Reddit only 2,700 players liked it to the post and only a few hundred have commented. This is not a sufficient number of the total to ensure that there is a clear commitment to the defeat of Humanity.
In the end, if Super Earth were to fallHelldivers 2 would still continue, simply the narrative would define a new direction, perhaps choosing a new planet as the new base of operations. The team could also simply force the players to win, setting the objectives for the defense of the Super Earths really low to ensure a positive outcome.
Sometimes defeat is also positive, after all in the last Major Order to get the prize we had to lose.
#Helldivers #Update #Doesnt #Fans #Call #Betrayal #Super #Earth #Burn
Leave a Reply