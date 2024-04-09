Helldivers 2 got a new update with theupdate 01.000.202 for PC and PS5, focused mainly on solving the crashing problems which had emerged over the weekend and which should be partially resolved with this patch.

In fact, the official notes above all mention “adjustments to the stability“, as well as going into more detail to list all the fixes applied by the patch, which seem to largely concern the various crashes that had been detected in the game in recent days.

With the increase in users arriving over the weekend, several crashes had appeared in Helldivers 2 games, so much so that the developers Arrowhead had advised taking a break from the game and “letting it rest” while waiting for the patch, so as not to run into problems.