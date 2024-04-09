Helldivers 2 got a new update with theupdate 01.000.202 for PC and PS5, focused mainly on solving the crashing problems which had emerged over the weekend and which should be partially resolved with this patch.
In fact, the official notes above all mention “adjustments to the stability“, as well as going into more detail to list all the fixes applied by the patch, which seem to largely concern the various crashes that had been detected in the game in recent days.
With the increase in users arriving over the weekend, several crashes had appeared in Helldivers 2 games, so much so that the developers Arrowhead had advised taking a break from the game and “letting it rest” while waiting for the patch, so as not to run into problems.
Fixed many crashes
This patch arrived today, therefore, and should represent an update of considerable importance, which should allow you to be able to continue more calmly in the war for the affirmation of democracy in the galaxy.
In addition to these adjustments, the update change the interface user regarding information on weapons, also reporting the explosion damage they can cause, as well as other interesting information.
Beyond this, the rest of the interventions almost all seem to concern issues of game freezes, crashes and similar situations, as you can see in the official patch notes for Helldivers 2. In recent days, the furious battles have led to the defeat of the Automaton, one of the factions present in the game.
#Helldivers #Update #today #fix #crash #issues
Leave a Reply